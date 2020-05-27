FIRST ALERT: Waccamaw, other rivers continue to climb

Minor flooding is starting on the Waccamaw River. The current stage is 9.39 feet. Flood stage is 11.0 feet. The river is forecast to rise above flood stage by early Monday morning and continue to rise to near 11.8 feet by early Tuesday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter if more heavy rain impacts the area. At 12.0 feet, flooding will worsen in the Lees Landing, Riverfront South, Pitch Landing and Savannah Bluff communities. Flood waters will begin to affect homes north of Conway on Riverside Drive. Swamps near the river will be heavily flooded.