FIRST ALERT: Waccamaw, other rivers continue to climb

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Heavy rain from last week combined with heavy downpours from Tropical Storm Bertha is leading to several rivers remaining above flood stage.
WACCAMAW RIVER
Minor flooding is starting on the Waccamaw River. The current stage is 9.39 feet. Flood stage is 11.0 feet. The river is forecast to rise above flood stage by early Monday morning and continue to rise to near 11.8 feet by early Tuesday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter if more heavy rain impacts the area. At 12.0 feet, flooding will worsen in the Lees Landing, Riverfront South, Pitch Landing and Savannah Bluff communities. Flood waters will begin to affect homes north of Conway on Riverside Drive. Swamps near the river will be heavily flooded.
LUMBER RIVER
The latest stage on the Lumber River at Lumberton was 15.17 feet. Flood stage is 13.0 feet. The river will continue rising to near 15.7 feet by Saturday evening then begin falling.At 16.0 feet, flooding worsens in the Pines and Coxs Pond areas as well as along River Road. Flooding also worsens between the Pepsi plant and the river on the east side of town. In addition, Chickenfoot Road, Hestertown Road and Noir Street will have flood waters on them.
GREAT PEE DEE RIVER
As of Thursday evening the stage on the Great Pee Dee River was 27.02 feet. Flood stage is 19.0 feet. The river will continue rising to near 27.7 feet by Tuesday morning. Additional rises may be possible thereafter. At 28.0 feet, there will be extensive flooding of timber land and farm land along the river. Access roads may be damaged by the flood waters and operations at industrial plants along the river will be affected.
LYNCHES RIVER
The latest Lynches River stage was 16.54 feet. Flood stage is 14.0 feet. The river will continue to fall to a stage of 16.3 feet by Saturday morning. At 16.5 feet, water will enter some homes along Roundtree Road. Several homes will be isolated along North Old Georgetown, Roundtree, and Bengause Roads near Effingham and New Hope.
BLACK CREEK
The latest stage on the Black Creek was 14.33 feet. Flood stage is 10.0 feet. The river will continue rising to near 14.6 feet by early Friday afternoon then begin falling. At 15.0 feet, floodwaters enter numerous homes on Creekside Drive, East Black Creek Road and Crooked Creek Drive.
LITTLE PEE DEE RIVER*
The latest Little Pee Dee stage was 9.36 feet. Flood stage is 9.0 feet. The river will continue rising to near 9.9 feet by Monday evening. Additional rises may be possible thereafter. At 9.0 feet, flood waters will begin to affect residential yards in the Fork Retch community upstream of Galivants Ferry near the town of Nichols. Swampland flooding becomes noticeable and natural boat landings will be flooded.
