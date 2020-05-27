FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Bertha could form this morning

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The second named tropical storm of the season could form off the coast of the Carolinas by the end of this morning.
Heavy rain, gusty winds, and an isolated tornado threat can’t be ruled out this morning as Invest 91L comes on shore.
Radar imagery indicates that the area of disturbed weather located just offshore the South Carolina Coast has become significantly better organized over the past few hours. Reports from an offshore buoy are showing that this system is producing tropical-storm-force winds. If these development trends continue, then this system is likely to become a tropical storm before it moves inland later today.
Heavy rainfall could cause flash flooding over portions of the Carolinas today. Gusty winds could also produce rough marine conditions and life-threatening surf and rip currents along the coasts of Georgia and the Carolinas through today.
