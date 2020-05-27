FIRST ALERT: Showers and storms continue

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Showers and storms will continue at times through Saturday before a cold front ushers in drier air.
While Tropical Storm Bertha has pushed well away from the region, tropical humidity in place will keep the chances of showers and storms in the forecast through Saturday.
Tonight will see a few evening showers and storms well inland then a bit of a break in the downpours through midnight. After midnight, showers and storms will likely develop just off shore and move onshore into the Grand Strand. Some locally heavy rain will be possible in some areas near the beaches through sunrise. Temperatures will remain very mild, only dropping into the lower 70s.
Friday will see very high humidity in place along with warm temperatures in the 80s. Scattered showers and storms will be possible at times through the day. Some of the rain will once again be locally heavy with isolated amounts of up to 2 inches along with frequent lightning.
Saturday will offer up another round of showers and storms with locally heavy rain. The best concentration of storms will be in the afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches the region.
The cold front will move through the area Saturday night and help to push the rain chances and high humidity off the coast by Sunday leaving slightly cooler temperatures and a rain-free forecast in place.
