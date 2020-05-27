FIRST ALERT: Several rivers remain above flood stage

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Heavy rain from last week combined with heavy downpours from Tropical Storm Bertha is leading to several rivers remaining above flood stage.
GREAT PEE DEE RIVER
The Flood Warning continues for The Great Pee Dee At Pee Dee River. On Wednesday, the river stage was 27.86 feet. Flood stage is 19.0 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring and Moderate flooding is forecast to continue for several more days.
The river will slowly to fall to a stage of 27.1 feet by tomorrow morning. At 28.0 feet, there is extensive flooding of timber land and farm land along the river. Access roads may be damaged by the flood waters and operations at industrial plants along the river will be affected.
LYNCHES RIVER
The Flood Warning continues for The Lynches At Effingham. On Wednesday, the stage was 16.47 feet. Flood stage is 14.0 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring. The river will continue to fall and get below flood stage by early Sunday morning. At 16.5 feet water will enter some homes along Roundtree Road. Several homes will be isolated along North Old Georgetown, Roundtree, and Bengause Roads near Effingham and New Hope.
BLACK CREEK
The latest stage on the Black Creek was 12.41 feet. Flood stage is 10.0 feet. Minor flooding is occurring and forecast to continue. The river will continue rising to near 14.2 feet by early Friday afternoon then begin falling. At 14.0 feet, floodwaters surround the majority of homes on East Black Creek Road, Creekside Drive and Crooked Creek Drive and all residents are isolated due to the floodwaters. Water is lapping at the foundations of all ground level homes in these areas.
LITTLE PEE DEE RIVER
Minor flooding continues along the Little Pee Dee At Galivants Ferry. On Wednesday, the stage was 9.01 feet. Flood stage is 9.0 feet. Minor flooding is occurring and will continue into the weekend. The river will continue rising to near 9.6 feet by early Sunday morning. Additional rises may be possible thereafter. At 9.0 feet, flood waters will begin to affect residential yards in the Fork Retch community upstream of Galivants Ferry near the town of Nichols. Swampland flooding becomes noticeable and natural boat landings will be flooded.
