FIRST ALERT: Several rivers remain above flood stage

Minor flooding continues along the Little Pee Dee At Galivants Ferry. On Wednesday, the stage was 9.01 feet. Flood stage is 9.0 feet. Minor flooding is occurring and will continue into the weekend. The river will continue rising to near 9.6 feet by early Sunday morning. Additional rises may be possible thereafter. At 9.0 feet, flood waters will begin to affect residential yards in the Fork Retch community upstream of Galivants Ferry near the town of Nichols. Swampland flooding becomes noticeable and natural boat landings will be flooded.