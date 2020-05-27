FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain and gusty winds arrive this morning

The periods of heavy rain will be possible not only for the morning hours but also through the early afternoon before tapering off. Rainfall will reach up to 2 inches in many spots with isolated amounts of 3 inches looking more likely after the morning model data. That new data also likes the idea of the heavier rain being right over top of Georgetown County and extending into the Pee Dee. With a low pressure this close, most of the area will pick up on that blinding rain and gusty winds at some point today.