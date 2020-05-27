FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain and gusty winds arrive this morning

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An area of low pressure will bring heavy rain, gusty winds and a low tornado risk to our area today.
That low pressure system is the same one the National Hurricane Center has been keeping an eye on, still with just a slim 30% chance of tropical development. This system is almost out of time but that low pressure system will still deliver a nasty forecast for today both on the beaches and in the Pee Dee.
Showers and a few storms are already blowing onshore this morning as the low pressure system moves toward South Carolina. The approaching system has brought a level one severe weather risk for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee today with heavy rain and gusty winds being the main threat. While the severe weather threat is lower, it's not completely zero.
As we go throughout the morning, rain will become widespread and steady by the mid-morning hours. Look for pockets of heavy rain to develop as that low pressure looks to move in and pass roughly within 50 miles of us.
The periods of heavy rain will be possible not only for the morning hours but also through the early afternoon before tapering off. Rainfall will reach up to 2 inches in many spots with isolated amounts of 3 inches looking more likely after the morning model data. That new data also likes the idea of the heavier rain being right over top of Georgetown County and extending into the Pee Dee. With a low pressure this close, most of the area will pick up on that blinding rain and gusty winds at some point today.
Winds will gusts well past 30 mph at times today with isolated gusts of 40-45 mph possible near the beaches. Winds blowing onshore will create for a rough surf and a high rip current threat. A Small Craft Advisory is already out this morning for the entire Grand Strand. In addition to the gusty winds, storms moving onshore will have the potential to rotate, keeping the tornado threat around but remaining low.
Unfortunately, our rain chances do not end today. We will hold onto additional rain chances through the rest of the week and into the start of the weekend. The chances will be scattered but a few strong storms cannot be ruled out.
