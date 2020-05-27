FIRST ALERT: Bertha moves out but rain chances linger

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Bertha will continue to weaken as it pushes into North Carolina tonight, but showers and storms will linger across the region through the start of the weekend.
The center of Tropical Depression Bertha will continue to push into North Carolina tonight. While the steady and heavy rain associated with Bertha has moved out of the area, tropical moisture in place across the Carolinas will lead to increased chances of showers and storms through the end of the week.
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for the entire area through 6:00 AM Thursday. Occasionally heavy downpours and a few storms will be possible at times tonight. Any of these downpours could drop locally heavy rain and lead to areas of minor flooding. Temperatures will on drop to around 70.
Thursday will see very high humidity in place along with warm temperatures in the 80s. Scattered showers and storms will be possible at times through the day. While the storms will not be steady and widespread, locally heavy rain will be possible.
The forecast remains the same for Friday and Saturday with afternoon and evening showers and storms likely both days as temperatures climb into the 80s.
A cold front will move through the area Saturday night and help to push the rain chances and high humidity off the coast by Sunday.
