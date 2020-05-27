FIRST ALERT: Bertha dropping heavy rain in SC, Flood Advisory now in effect for some areas

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Bertha has made landfall near Mt Pleasant.
According to the National Hurricane Center, the center of Tropical Storm Bertha was located near latitude 33.3 North, longitude 79.5 West or near Wando, SC.
Bertha is moving toward the north near 15 mph and this general motion is expected to continue through tonight with a gradual increase in forward speed.
On the forecast track, Bertha will move inland across eastern and northern South Carolina later today and into central North Carolina by tonight. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Bertha is expected to weaken to a tropical depression later today and become a remnant low tonight.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb.
The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for southeastern Florence County, Georgetown County, southwestern Horry County, South central Marion County and Williamsburg County until 1:30 PM. Doppler radar indicated heavy rain that will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Up to one inch of rain has already fallen with an additional 1 to 2 inches expected during the next few hours. Some locations that will experience flooding include Myrtle Beach, Georgetown, Lake City, DeBordieu Colony, Surfside Beach, Kingstree, Pawleys Island, Myrtle Beach Airport, Yawkey South Island, Murrells Inlet, Winyah Bay Entrance, Socastee, Red Hill, Springmaid Pier, Garden City, Andrews, Johnsonville, Hemingway, North Santee and Rhems.
A Flash Flood Watch has also been issued for the entire WMBF viewing area, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C. It includes the following areas: Central Horry, Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Inland Georgetown, Marion, Marlboro, Northern Horry, and Williamsburg. It is in effect until late Wednesday night and there is a potential for 1 to 3 inches of rainfall, with isolated 4-inch amounts possible.
RAINFALL: Bertha is expected to produce total rain accumulation of 2 to 4 inches with isolated totals of 8 inches across eastern and central South Carolina into west central to far southeastern North Carolina and southwest Virginia. This rainfall may produce life-threatening flash flooding.
WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected to reach the coast within the warning area in the next couple of hours. The highest wind gusts will be across Georgetown County where a few gusts of 50 mph will be possible. Gusts of 30 to 35 mph will be common across the beaches of the Grand Strand with a few gusts of 45 mph possible in strong rain bands.
