FIRST ALERT: Bertha continues to weaken passing west of Hartsville

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The National Hurricane Center has downgraded Bertha to a tropical depression Wednesday afternoon.
At 5:00 PM, the center of Tropical Depression Bertha was located near latitude 34.4 North, longitude 80.3 West or just west of Hartsville. The depression is moving toward the north-northwest near 15 mph. A turn toward the north at a faster forward speed is expected tonight, followed by a turn toward the north-northeast on Thursday. On the forecast track, Bertha will move across northern South Carolina this evening and into central North Carolina and southwestern Virginia later tonight.
Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 30 mph with higher gusts, mainly along the coast to the east of the center. Additional weakening is expected, and Bertha is forecast to degenerate to a remnant low pressure area on Thursday.
Bertha is expected to produce total rain accumulation of 2 to 4 inches with isolated totals of 8 inches across northeastern South Carolina into west central to far southeastern North Carolina and southwest Virginia. Given very saturated ground conditions, this rainfall may produce flash flooding, aggravate and prolong ongoing river flooding, and produce rapid out of bank rises on smaller rivers.
WIND: Gusty winds will continue over portions of eastern South Carolina this evening.
A Flash Flood Watch has also been issued for the entire WMBF viewing area, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C. It includes the following areas: Central Horry, Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Inland Georgetown, Marion, Marlboro, Northern Horry, and Williamsburg. It also includes Scotland and Robeson Counties. It is in effect until 6 AM Thursday.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.