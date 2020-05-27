FIRST ALERT: Bertha continues to weaken passing west of Hartsville

At 5:00 PM, the center of Tropical Depression Bertha was located near latitude 34.4 North, longitude 80.3 West or just west of Hartsville. The depression is moving toward the north-northwest near 15 mph. A turn toward the north at a faster forward speed is expected tonight, followed by a turn toward the north-northeast on Thursday. On the forecast track, Bertha will move across northern South Carolina this evening and into central North Carolina and southwestern Virginia later tonight.