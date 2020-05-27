Explosives detection K-9 becomes newest officer at Florence Regional Airport

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence Regional Airport has a new specially-trained officer on duty.
K-9 Dexter, a specially trained German Shepherd from Czechoslovakia, arrived at the airport in March. He is able to detect 18 different types of explosives.
“Having Dexter as part of our security team makes it safer for our passengers and our staff,” explained Robert Norton, deputy director of Florence Regional Airport and Dexter’s master. “He sleeps right next to the bed and fits in well with our other dogs, but he takes his job very seriously.”
Dexter is trained to sniff out explosives and different forms of gun powder on people, luggage, cars and buildings. He will continue his training at the Tarheel Canine Training in Sanford, N.C. He will also help out the State Law Enforcement Division in surrounding areas if they need him.
A $2,500 donation from Pee Dee Electric Cooperative’s Trust Board helped to bring Dexter to the Florence Regional Airport.
“Pee Dee Electric was thrilled to donate Operation Round Up funds to help with the purchase of Dexter,” says Jeff Singletary, the cooperative’s vice president of marketing, “He will help in making our communities a safer place to live and work.”
Dexter has his own Facebook page and PayPal account for donations for continued training and gear.
