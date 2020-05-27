‘Don’t fall for these lines’: Sheriff’s Office releases audio recordings in arrest warrant scam

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office released audio recordings of a scam where thieves impersonate officers and falsely claim a warrant is issued for them.
The scammer then asks people to pay them or they'll go to jail.
“Lieutenant here with the Georgetown Sheriff’s Office. I am trying to locate you on some very urgent matters. As soon as possible if you can please call me back at 843-508-0957 again that number is 843-508-0957. Thanks, bye,” said the audio recording of the scam caller.
The message is a hoax.
However, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the thieves are using the names of actual officers and caller ID displays the phone number for the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.
Diane Avant said she received a call from not one, but two people who pretended to be deputies. One caller claimed to work with Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.
"It sounds very believable,” Avant said.
Avant said she also got a call last week from a man who said he was with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office. The man claimed Avant had missed federal jury duty in Kingstree and needed to pay two $500 citations if she didn’t want to be arrested.
“I was concerned,” she said. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh I missed jury duty. I didn’t receive a notification.’”
But, the man, Avant said, was very convincing and had an answer for everything.
"He did ask me if I had a pen and paper to write this information down, had a very authoritative voice,” she said.
It was when the man instructed her on how to pay the fake citations that Avant got suspicious. She said the caller told her to go to a Dollar General store and load the money on two green dot gift cards. Then, she would give him the card numbers.
“I proceeded to ask questions. He hung up so I guess he knew I wasn’t falling for it,” Avant said.
WMBF News also spoke with two other people who received calls from the scammers. All of them are real estate agents.
Avant said it’s because realtors’ contact information is easy to find that they’re targeted.
“Be wary of any person calling you on the phone giving you the option of releasing personal information over the phone or going to jail. A professional police agency will not do that,” said Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver in a statement.
If you are contacted by people behind this scam, call the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102 and report it.
