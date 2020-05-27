‘Don’t fall for these lines’: Sheriff’s Office releases audio recordings in arrest warrant scam

SCAM CALLS RECORDED; DON’T FALL FOR THESE LINES Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has obtained audio recordings of the scam artist calling local people and demanding money for outstanding warrants or other charges. The caller demands payment in gift cards and threatens arrest for non-compliance. The scammer sometimes uses the names of actual officers, and caller ID displays the phone number for the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. Both are false. Messages left for targets leave a different contact number, (843) 508-0957. “Be wary of any person calling you on the phone giving you the option of releasing personal information over the phone or going to jail. A professional police agency will not do that,” said Carter Weaver, Sheriff of Georgetown County. If you are contacted by people perpetuating this scam, call the sheriff’s office at (843) 546-5102 and report it.