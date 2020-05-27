DHEC announces 20 new COVID-19 deaths across S.C., 207 new cases confirmed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The Department of Health and Environmental Control released new coronavirus numbers on Wednesday.
DHEC announced 20 more people have died from COVID-19 in South Carolina, bringing the total number to 466.
The deaths occurred in 17 elderly individuals from Beaufort (1), Charleston (1), Colleton (2), Darlington (1), Fairfield (3), Florence (1), Horry (2), Lee (1), Orangeburg (1), Richland (3), and Spartanburg (1) counties, and three middle-aged individuals from Beaufort (1), Colleton (1), and Lee (1) counties.
The agency also reports 207 new cases in the state, which brings the total number of cases since DHEC started tracking the virus to 10,623.
The number of new cases by county are listed below:
Aiken (3), Anderson (1), Beaufort (5), Charleston (11), Chester (4), Chesterfield (8), Clarendon (3), Darlington (4), Dillon (3), Dorchester (8), Fairfield (3), Florence (9), Greenville (21), Greenwood (12), Horry (10), Kershaw (7), Lee (1), Lancaster (2), Lexington (9), Marion (1), Marlboro (11), Newberry (1), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (9), Pickens (1), Richland (17), Spartanburg (16), Sumter (11), Williamsburg (4), Union (1), York (10)
As of May 26, a total of 181,154 total tests have been conducted in the state by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs.
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
- Monitoring for symptoms
- Practicing social distancing
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
