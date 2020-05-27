Deputies seize guns, drugs following investigation into Georgetown County chase suspect

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florida man already in jail in connection to a high-speed chase in Georgetown County faces a slew of new charges.
Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver announced Wednesday night that a follow-up investigation into 40-year-old Kevin Patterson from Fort Lauderdale, Florida led to the seizure of additional weapons and drugs.
The 15th Judicial District Drug Enforcement Unit started investigating Patterson after he was arrested on May 20 following a high-speed chase that ended in Litchfield.
During the investigation, information gathered by deputies and the Andrews Police Department led agents to the location of additional contraband and evidence that they said were left behind by Patterson.
Authorities seized the following items:
- A fully loaded “Mini Draco” 7.62 x 39 assault pistol
- A loaded 12 gauge shotgun
- Approximately 21 grams of Fentanyl
- Approximately 29.9 grams of cocaine
- Approximately 1.99 grams of Black Tar Heroin
- Approximately .81 grams of heroin
- Approximately 69 grams of marijuana
- Approximately 32.07 grams of methamphetamine along with packaging materials and digital scales.
Patterson now faces several additional charges including trafficking cocaine, trafficking meth and possession of heroin.
Authorities said Patterson has a lengthy criminal history and is also being held on warrants from authorities in Florida.
