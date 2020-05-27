Decision 2020: Crawford, Epps vying for District 68 seat in S.C. House

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two candidates are vying for the District 68 seat in the South Carolina House of Representatives in the June 9 primary.
Incumbent Heather Ammons Crawford is facing off against Mark Epps for the seat, which encompasses the Socastee area, home to just under 50,000 people.
Crawford, a native of Horry County and a graduate of Socastee High School, has represented District 68 since 2012.
“What I do in this community is very important to me, this community is very important to me. I believe I have the values and the understanding of the people to continue representing District 68,” Crawford said.
Since being in office, Crawford said some of the issues she’s worked on includes tax reform, protecting the Second Amendment, protecting life, and also expanding the safe haven.
Beyond those issues, many in the area are concerned with flooding, which is something Crawford said she’ll still continue working on if she’s reelected.
“I will continue my service by working on the Flood Water Commission and working to address rivering issues that we have here in Horry County and around South Carolina,” Crawford said.
Mark Epps, also an Horry County native and a graduate of Socastee High School, is challenging Crawford for the District 68 seat.
“I’m an ordinary citizen. I have served my country and now I want to serve my community,” Epps said.
Epps noted some of the issues closest to him are flooding and infrastructure. But beyond that, he wants to work on bringing a domestic violence shelter to the area and doing more for veterans.
“Primarily getting some work done to help flood mitigation," Epps said. “I am already in contact with Horry County Rising. I was not really working with them, but I was involved in their organization as a flood family before and they have a wealth of information."
Epps added that he would also work with SCDOT to improve roads in his district and across the state, as well as work with domestic violence shelters.
Regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, Crawford said the state has had a well-balanced approach. Epps added the decisions made, like closing businesses during the virus outbreak, aren’t easy calls but they are decisions that needed to be made.
Primary elections in South Carolina are June 9.
