Bertha brings heavy rain, winds to Grand Strand; flooding seen in parts of the Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Grand Strand and the Pee Dee got an early start to the 2020 hurricane season thanks to Tropical Storm Bertha.
The storm made landfall Wednesday morning near Mt. Pleasant.
In Georgetown, heavy winds and rain were seen throughout the morning.
Up in the Pee Dee, heavy rain began flooding roads in the community of Coward in Florence County, near the Lynches River State Park.
The area around Johnnie Lee Road in Coward was seeing substantial flooding late Wednesday morning.
The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for southeastern Florence County, Georgetown County, southwestern Horry County, south central Marion County and Williamsburg County until 1:30 p.m. Wednesday
