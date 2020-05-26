Some Myrtle Beach hotels not seeing reservation cancellations after recent shootings

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Questions have been raised about what impact the recent shootings in Myrtle Beach could have on the hotel industry, a business that thrives on tourists coming to the Grand Strand.
The most recent shooting happened early Monday morning near 15th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard. The Myrtle Beach Police Department confirmed one person was killed and one suspect was taken into the custody.
Less than 24 hours before that fatal shooting, police responded to a shooting near 12th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard. Four people were injured in that shooting and six people have been taken into custody.
And last Sunday, police responded to a crowded block off Ocean Avenue after receiving reports of shots being fired in the area.
Authorities have confirmed all three shootings are gang-related, which has brought concerns about tourists not wanting to visit the city and if hotels could be seeing an increase in reservation cancellations due to recent violent crime.
WMBF News spoke with numerous hotel owners and managers located along Ocean Boulevard about the cancellation concerns, and many of them declined to do on-camera interviews.
However, the majority of hotel representatives we spoke to say they’re not seeing cancellations, stating they’re ‘booked and busy.’
Aqua Beach Inn, which is located a short distance away from Sunday’s shooting off Ocean Boulevard, says they’re not seeing guest cancellations because of the recent violence, stating they’ve been seeing an increase of hotel booking since the soft opening ended a few weeks back.
“It’s been non-stop [reservations],” said Presely Keisler, a clerk at Aqua Beach Inn. “[We’re] fully booked.”
Although the recent shootings are concerning some residents and beachgoers, Keisler said she feels safe showing up to her place of employment.
“I mean it’s a job, I got to come," Keisler said. "Some people don’t know how to act but that’s everywhere you go though.”
The Royal Palace Inn & Suites say they’re also not seeing cancellations related to recent shootings but say more guests are expressing safety concerns about traveling through the city.
“They’ve all been concerned," said Priya Thadani, front desk clerk at the Royal Palace Inn & Suites. "[Some] were afraid to stay [in the city] but they had no where else to go.”
Thadani noted the hotel is also concerned about the employees’ safety after the violent shootings in the city because of the amount of unruly behaviors they’re already seeing from people traveling through the area.
“I’m sure we’re not the only hotel to call them,” Thadani said. “We’ve had to call them twice and the police have been great. They’ve handled the situation in less than five minutes. We have been feeling safe just because of [their presence].”
While some tourists say they’re leaving early or don’t plan to return back to Myrtle Beach because of the shootings, some tourists say their hotel rooms are staying booked and they’ll be making reservations in the near future.
“I’ll come back again,” said Alicia Miller, a tourist from the Georgia area.
City leaders like Myrtle Beach Councilman Gregg Smith say they’re frustrated because they want Myrtle Beach to be known as a much better place then what’s been happening with these recent shootings.
“City Council will discuss this,” Smith said. "[We want to get] everyone’s opinion, thoughts and fears and work through this to help make Myrtle Beach better.”
