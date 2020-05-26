SLED: 3 killed, 5 others injured in early-morning shooting in Bowman

BOWMAN, S.C. (WIS) - Eight people were shot early Tuesday morning in the small town of Bowman in Orangeburg County, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) confirmed.
The shooting happened around 1 a.m. at a social gathering near the intersection of Dibble and Rail streets, just off Charleston Highway, SLED said.
Three people have died. They have not yet been identified.
SLED initially reported eight others were injured, but later corrected themselves that eight total people were shot -- meaning three have died and five others were hurt.
The conditions of the surviving five are also not known at this time.
SLED said one victim was airlifted to the hospital while another tried to drive to the hospital but didn’t make it.
Neighbors who talked to WIS said the shooting happened at a cookout that started Monday evening and went into the early morning hours.
One woman said she called EMS three times and it took them “forever to come.” A man said he tried to save one of the victim’s lives.
Hear more from those witnesses on WIS starting at 4 p.m.
The Bowman Police Department requested assistance from SLED to investigate the shooting. Law enforcement from Santee, Holly Hill, Orangeburg and Elloree also responded.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.