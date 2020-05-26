Single-vehicle crash brings down power lines in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A single-vehicle crash in the Conway area brought down power lines Tuesday morning.
According to Horry County Fire Rescue, the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. in the area of Highway 905 and Rainbow Road.
Officials said the roadway is closed as first responders work the scene. The public is asked to avoid the area.
As of about 8:45 a.m., Horry Electric is reporting 245 customers are without power.
One person was taken to the hospital with injuries, according to HCFR.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.