Second suspect arrested in Florence shooting, third still sought
Florence police are investigating a shooting on South Church Street that sent one person to the hospital. (Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff | May 26, 2020 at 5:27 PM EDT - Updated May 26 at 5:27 PM

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence police have arrested a second person in connection with a shooting last week.

According to information from the Florence Police Department, officers arrested Shai-quan Dasaun Trazorios Waiters at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. He is charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Waiters’ charges stem from a May 19 shooting in the 400 block of South Church Street in which one person was injured.

Johnathan Weeks
Johnathan Weeks (Source: Florence Police Department)

Police said they arrested Tyrell Campbell that same day in connection to the case. He is charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Authorities continue to search for Johnathan Weeks in connection with the shooting. He has outstanding warrants for attempted murder, armed robbery, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Florence Police Department at (843) 665-3191.

