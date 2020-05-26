Second suspect arrested in Florence shooting, third still sought

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence police have arrested a second person in connection with a shooting last week.
According to information from the Florence Police Department, officers arrested Shai-quan Dasaun Trazorios Waiters at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. He is charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Waiters’ charges stem from a May 19 shooting in the 400 block of South Church Street in which one person was injured.
Police said they arrested Tyrell Campbell that same day in connection to the case. He is charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Authorities continue to search for Johnathan Weeks in connection with the shooting. He has outstanding warrants for attempted murder, armed robbery, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Florence Police Department at (843) 665-3191.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.