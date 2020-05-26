Proposed surf park in Myrtle Beach gets final green light from city leaders

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – It will be “surf’s up” in Myrtle Beach after city leaders gave the final approval for a proposed surf park.
Myrtle Beach City Council passed the second and final reading to enter into a lease agreement for the property located immediately south of Burroughs and Chapin Boulevard, between Grissom Parkway and the Myrtle Beach Sports Center, to American Surf Parks LLC for the purpose of developing a surf park and amphitheater on the site.
The surf park and amphitheater will be able to accommodate professional and amateur surf contests, rock climbing contests, movie nights and more.
The total cost of the project is estimated at $41 million, but the money used to build it won’t be coming out of Myrtle Beach or taxpayers’ pockets. That’s because Myrtle Beach owns the land and it’s not taxed because the city owns it.
Staff estimates the total projected tax revenues from the surf park alone are nearly $450,000 a year for phase one of the project.
Project leaders said renderings have been completed and they hope to have all funding and permitting in place by May 2021 to start the 18-month construction process.
