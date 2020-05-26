Police investigate after woman was reportedly abducted in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence police are investigating a reported abduction.
Officers were called around 11:50 p.m. Monday to the 2500 block of South Cashua Drive.
Witnesses told police that they heard a woman and several people inside a newer model grey vehicle arguing.
The witness said that two people from the vehicle grabbed the woman, forced her into the vehicle and drove north on Cashua Drive.
There are no additional details at this time.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.