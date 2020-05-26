Police arrest Myrtle Beach man suspected of pointing gun during road rage incident

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 20-year-old man was arrested after police said he pointed a gun at a car full of people during a road rage incident.
Conway police were called just before 1 p.m. Friday to Wright Boulevard where they met with four people who were inside the victim’s truck.
“Everyone stated that the younger male driver of a Silver 2003 Volkswagen Jetta got behind the victims (sic) truck while tail gating (sic) their bumper three different times causing the suspect to almost into the back of their truck,” the police report states.
A woman inside the truck told officers that when she looked at the Jetta behind them, she could see the male driver pointing a firearm.
The victims told police that he pulled up beside them on Highway 501 and pointed the gun at them again.
They were able to obtain the suspect’s license plate number.
The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Kevin Younes of Myrtle Beach. He was arrested on Saturday and charged with pointing and presenting firearms at a person and unlawful carrying of a pistol.
As of Tuesday, he is still booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a $10,000 bond.
