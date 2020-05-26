Myrtle Beach chamber vows to work with leaders, police to prevent future violence

Myrtle Beach was founded as a vacation destination for families and we are going to do everything we can as a chamber to support our city and our law enforcement to ensure we remain one of America’s favorite family beach destinations. As our important summer season begins everyone, including business owners, residents and visitors, should stay alert and report any suspicious, illegal or problematic behaviors to local law enforcement immediately,” said MBACC CEO Karen Riordan during Tuesday’s Myrtle Beach City Council meeting.