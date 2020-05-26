Myrtle Beach chamber vows to work with leaders, police to prevent future violence

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach’s business leaders said they are committed to helping keep the community and visitors safe after three shootings within eight days along Ocean Boulevard.
Officials with the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce said they are saddened and angered by the violence that has taken place in the city.
“That type of reprehensible behavior has no place in our community and will not be tolerated,” the MBACC said in a statement. “The events of the past two weekends do not accurately reflect Myrtle Beach, the community members who live, work and play here, or the majority of the visitors who vacation here each year.”
The Myrtle Beach Police Department has confirmed that all three shootings were gang-related, and the suspects came from outside of the city and brought their disputes to the Grand Strand streets.
The MBACC said it will continue to work closely with government leaders and law enforcement to identify and implement solutions to help prevent these kind of incidents in the future.
Myrtle Beach was founded as a vacation destination for families and we are going to do everything we can as a chamber to support our city and our law enforcement to ensure we remain one of America’s favorite family beach destinations. As our important summer season begins everyone, including business owners, residents and visitors, should stay alert and report any suspicious, illegal or problematic behaviors to local law enforcement immediately,” said MBACC CEO Karen Riordan during Tuesday’s Myrtle Beach City Council meeting.
Anyone who sees suspicious, illegal or problematic behavior is asked to call 843-918-INFO or email pdinfo@cityofmyrtlebeach.com.
