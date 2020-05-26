McLeod Health to offer free COVID-19 testing in Florence this week

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – McLeod Health is offering free COVID-19 testing this week in Florence.
According to a press release from McLeod Health, the testing clinic is part of a partnership with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
“This free drive-thru clinic is open to any business and industry employees in the area. Individuals interested in being tested should remain in their car. For safety reasons, this is a drive-thru and not walk-in site,” the release stated.
The testing clinic will be held Friday, May 29, from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the McLeod east parking deck, located at 855 E. Cheves Street.
Officials are asking the public to enter the parking deck on Griffin Street.
On Tuesday, June 2, McLeod Health is hosting another free COVID-19 testing clinic from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Hannah-Pamplico Elementary/Middle School.
