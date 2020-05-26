Man charged after intentionally setting fire to Myrtle Beach area home, police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A suspect is in custody after police said a Myrtle Beach area home was intentionally set on fire.
Komsan Jimongkonkul, 36, is charged with second-degree arson.
Around 11 a.m. Monday, officers responded to Shoreward Drive for reports of a house fire, according to a report from Horry County police.
The homeowner told authorities her home was damaged after Jimongkonkul intentionally set a fire, the report confirms.
Police said Jimongkonkul was arrested at the scene.
Jimongkonkul is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.