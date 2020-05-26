Man accused kidnapping woman during robbery in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Two people were taken into custody after deputies said they robbed one woman and kidnapped another.
Robeson County sheriff’s deputies were called just before 11 a.m. Tuesday to the 200 block of Paris Street.
One of the victims told deputies that a man, identified as 32-year-old Rommie Cummings, came into the home and held her at gunpoint.
She said that Cummings then forced a second woman in the home to leave with him and another person in the vehicle.
Before he left the home, deputies said Cummings took a cellphone.
Deputies were able to track down Cummings and 42-year-old Melanie Hunt on Little Rod Road in Lumberton and arrested them.
Cummings faces several charges including robbery and second-degree kidnapping. He is currently in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $275,000 bond.
Hunt is charged with conspiracy to second-degree kidnapping. She was given a $15,000 unsecured bond.
