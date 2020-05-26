Horry County Museum, L.W. Paul Living History Farm reopen to the public

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – After being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Horry County Museum and the L.W. Paul Living History Farm are reopening to normal hours on Tuesday.
According to a press release, following guidance from Gov. Henry McMaster and state agencies, Horry County will allow public access to its buildings with best safety practices being implemented. Safety measures will include:
- Everyone in high-traffic public areas will be required to wear masks while inside facilities. This includes lobbies, waiting areas, customer service counters, etc. Everyone is encouraged to bring their own mask and wear it prior to entering the facilities.
- Occupancy limits will be set in public areas of offices and lobbies.
- Additional hand sanitizing stations will be stationed in public areas.
- Enhanced cleaning operations will continue.
To discourage large gatherings of patrons, the Museum and Farm are temporarily suspending their regular weekly and monthly programs.
The Horry County Museum and the L.W. Paul Living History Farm are free to the public and are open the following hours: Museum: Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; L.W. Paul Living History Farm: Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
