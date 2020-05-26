HGTC offering multiple modes of instruction for fall semester

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Students at Horry-Georgetown Technical College will have the option of in-person, hybrid and online instruction for the upcoming fall semester, the school announced Tuesday.
“As we move through the summer semester and plan for the fall, we know we will have to operate differently,” said Dr. Marilyn M. Fore, president of HGTC. “This includes compliance to social distancing perhaps wearing masks, but those details are still to be determined by our Governor. We will continue to follow all orders and make changes according to the CDC and SC Department of Health and Environmental Control guidelines.”
Officials said the in-person instruction “allows learners and faculty to meet in person or as a group for regularly scheduled class sessions either on campus or at another physical location.”
According to the release, the hybrid format combines face-to-face instruction and distance learning, while online instruction requires no face-to-face instruction.
Horry-Georgetown Technical College has been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On Monday, June 1, Horry-Georgetown Technical College will begin its phased re-entry process for employees.
The school will also begin a phased re-entry approach for all students and visitors on Monday, June 8.
