Good Samaritans recover over $1,300 on U.S. 17 in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two Georgetown County residents are being recognized as good Samaritans for turning in over $1,300 they found on U.S. 17.
According to information from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Linwood “Woody” Smith and “Jonathan” Omar Saldivar recovered the money they saw blowing on U.S. 17 in the area of Lee’s Farmer Market around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
“As a result of their quick and honest actions the money was returned to the elderly owner who was actively searching for it,” the GCSO stated.
Anyone having stopped and found money at the time of this event is encouraged to contact Lt. Marlow at the GCSO at (843) 546-5102.
