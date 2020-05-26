Frustration over Memorial Day weekend violence addressed at top of Myrtle Beach City Council meeting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The first in-person meeting of the Myrtle Beach City Council in weeks was dominated by the violence that took place over the Memorial Day weekend.
“This has been a very sobering week for our community,” Mayor Brenda Bethune said at the top of the meeting.
Early Sunday morning, four people were injured in a shooting on 12th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard. Six people were taken into custody.
Exactly 24 hours later, a 24-year-old man was killed in a shooting at 15th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard. One man was arrested for the killing.
They were preceded a week earlier by a shooting in the area of Mr. Joe White Avenue and Ocean Boulevard on May 17 that wounded three and led to seven arrests.
Each shooting has been the result of gang affiliation perpetrated by individuals from outside of the Grand Strand, authorities and city leaders have said.
RELATED COVERAGE:
“Each person brought their problems from outside of our community, but it is the victims and the Myrtle Beach community that is suffering,” an emotional Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock said during Tuesday’s meeting, turning a number times to address the audience.
Bethune complimented the work of law enforcement agents who were on duty over the holiday weekend. She said city staff were down on Ocean Boulevard at various times to see the activity for themselves.
“It was the most peaceful and calm Memorial weekend I have ever seen,” Bethune said.
Prock said during the holiday period, which began at 6 p.m. on May 21 and went through 6 a.m. on May 25, there were 2,994 police calls for service, 352 arrests, 789 citations and 43 traffic violations.
The meeting became contentious when former Myrtle Beach mayor Mark McBride addressed the council during public comment. He questioned why the city waited until hours before the start of the Memorial Day enforcement period to pass an emergency ordinance.
“We have to go in a different direction. It’s not working,” McBride said.
The full discussion of the Memorial Day weekend can be watched below.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.