FIRST ALERT: Potential for heavy rain and gusty winds Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An area of low pressure will deliver potentially heavy rain and gusty winds to the area on Wednesday.
An area of low pressure continues to slowly get more organized near the east coast of Florida. While the system has a very small chance of tropical development, it’s running out of time. The low pressure center will gradually move northward and into the Carolinas on Wednesday.
While tropical development is not likely, the system will be capable of producing locally heavy rain and gusty winds across the region through the day on Wednesday.
A few light showers will remain in place through the night tonight with temperatures dropping into the upper 60s to near 70.
Wednesday will see rain chances steadily increase as the area of low pressure moves into the region. Periods of heavy rain will be possible from the late morning hours through the early afternoon before tapering off. Rainfall totals could reach up to 2 inches in some areas. There is still some disagreement on where the axis of heaviest rain will fall with some models indicating the heaviest rain falling just north of the area into NC.
Gusty winds will be possible on Wednesday as well with gusts as high as 35 mph near the beach. An isolated gust to 40 mph will be possible in a few locations. The gusty onshore winds will produce rough surf and a high risk of rip currents on Wednesday.
The area of low pressure will move out of the area late Wednesday but will leave plenty of warm and humid weather in it’s wake. The result will be unsettled weather through much of the end of the week with pop up showers and storms possible each afternoon.
