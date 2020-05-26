FIRST ALERT: Chance of development remains low, heavy rain expected tomorrow

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The chance of tropical development remains low with the showers and storms just off the coast of Florida.
Widespread showers and thunderstorms are moving across Florida, the Bahamas and the adjacent Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico waters are associated with another upper-level disturbance. The National Hurricane Center talks about the potential for the surface low that could form just east of Florida and move northward to the Carolinas throughout today and into Wednesday. This is not expected to become a tropical system.
Regardless of development, heavy rainfall could cause flash flooding over portions of southern and central Florida tonight, spreading northward to coastal sections of northeastern Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas on Tuesday and Wednesday. Gusty winds could also produce rough marine conditions and life-threatening surf and rip currents along the coasts of eastern Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas through Wednesday.
Here’s the forecast for Myrtle Beach and the Pee Dee as this system moves into the area Wednesday.
Another update will be issued this morning. Right now, the chance of formation is low at 20% over the next two and five days.
