DHEC surpasses goal to test 110,000 South Carolinians for coronavirus in May

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control announced that it hit a major testing goal in the coronavirus battle.
DHEC reported that 110,316 tests for COVID-19 have been performed in South Carolina since May 1. The agency set a goal of testing 2% of the state’s population, or 110,000 South Carolinians, by May 31.
“We want South Carolinians to know that DHEC is doing everything we can to stop the spread of COVID-19, and a key component of that is increasing our testing capacity,” said Rick Toomey, DHEC Director. “DHEC continues to work with federally qualified health centers, hospitals, and other community partners to expand COVID-19 testing across the state as part of our statewide testing strategy.
DHEC is also working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that will bring testing to underserved and rural communities across the state.
Right now, there are 74 mobile testing events scheduled through July 2, and new events are added on a regular basis.
There are also 145 permanent testing locations at healthcare facilities throughout the state.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.