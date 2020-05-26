DHEC announces six new COVID-19 deaths, 253 new cases in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Tuesday 253 new cases of the novel coronavirus and six additional deaths.
Four deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Fairfield (1), Florence (1), Greenville (1), and Spartanburg (1) counties, and two deaths occurred in young adults in Greenville (1) and Lexington (1) counties. Both young adults had underlying health conditions.
The total number of deaths due to the coronavirus now stands at 446, and the number of cases since DHEC started tracking the virus is now at 10,416.
The number of new cases by county are listed below:
Aiken (3), Anderson (3), Beaufort (9), Berkeley (1), Calhoun (1), Charleston (8), Cherokee (3), Chester (3), Chesterfield (9), Clarendon (2), Colleton (2), Darlington (8), Dillon (4), Dorchester (1), Florence (7), Georgetown (2), Greenville (46), Greenwood (10), Horry (5), Jasper (1), Kershaw (6), Lancaster (1), Laurens (1), Lee (9), Lexington (14), Marion (1), Marlboro (5), Newberry (2), Orangeburg (10), Pickens (3), Richland (21), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (36), Sumter (1), Union (3), Williamsburg (5), York (6)
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
· Monitoring for symptoms
· Practicing social distancing
· Avoiding touching frequently touched items
· Regularly washing your hands
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.