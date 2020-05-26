Deputies warn of warrant scam that uses actual Georgetown County deputy names

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office doesn’t want residents to fall for a scam that has been circulating in the area.
The caller claims that a warrant has been issued for a resident and they should pay it online.
The sheriff’s office said the scammers are using the names of actual deputies and the caller ID displays the phone number for the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said this is fake.
Officials said the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office will never call people and ask for money to pay off a warrant.
Anyone who is contacted by the scammer should call the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102 and report the scam.
