COVID-19 community testing program kicking off with drive-thru clinic at Pelicans Stadium

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Tidelands Health and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control are kicking off a free COVID-19 community testing program along the Grand Strand with a drive-through clinic on Saturday, May 30, at Pelicans Stadium in Myrtle Beach, officials announced Tuesday.
Hundreds of individuals are expected to be tested for the virus during the drive-through clinic from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the stadium, 1251 21st Avenue North, a press release stated.
The clinic is the first testing site scheduled in the region through Tidelands Health’s partnership with DHEC’s Pee Dee Region Testing Coalition to offer large-scale community testing in Horry, Georgetown and Williamsburg counties.
In addition to the testing clinic Saturday at Pelicans Stadium, Tidelands Health and DHEC have scheduled seven other testing clinics, with more clinics in the works and to be announced soon.
The clinics scheduled so far:
· Saturday, May 30, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium, 1251 21st Avenue North, Myrtle Beach
· Thursday, June 4, to -4 p.m., Tidelands Health Family Medicine at Holmestown Road, 4320 Holmestown Road, Myrtle Beach
· Friday, June 5, 2 to 6 p.m., Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, 606 Black River Road, Georgetown
· Thursday, June 11, 1 to 4 p.m., Tidelands Health Family Medicine at Holmestown Road, 4320 Holmestown Road, Myrtle Beach
· Wednesday, June 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Belin United Methodist Church, 4182 Highway 17 Business, Murrells Inlet
· Wednesday, June 24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tidelands Health Rehabilitation Hospital, an affiliate of Encompass Health, 100 Water Grande Blvd., Little River
· Thursday, June 25, 1 to 4 p.m., Tidelands Health Family Medicine at Holmestown Road, Myrtle Beach
· Friday, June 26, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Coastal Carolina University, 100 Chanticleer Drive, Conway
The testing clinics are free and open to all individuals. Pre-screening is not required. Individuals under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to give consent for testing. Participants simply drive up to be tested and remain in their car throughout the process.
Tidelands Health, which has been a regional leader in COVID-19 testing and response, will also continue to offer medical assessments and testing for symptomatic patients at various Tidelands Health Family Medicine locations as it has done since March.
The initial goal is to conduct 8,000 tests – representing 2 percent of the region’s total population – by the end of June.
