Police charge six in Sunday Ocean Blvd. shooting, one charged in deadly shooting Monday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities have released the names of the suspects charged in connection with a pair of shootings over the weekend on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.
According to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, the suspects charged in the shooting just after 12:30 a.m. on May 24 in the area of 12th Avenue North and North Ocean Boulevard are:
Sequion Johnson, 18, of Lumberton, is charged with four counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and unlawful carrying of a pistol.
Darriante Tymaine Marriscell Parker, 19, of Lumberton, is charged with obstruction of justice and unlawful carrying of a pistol.
Sincere Joshiano Johnson, 21; Kwashek Breeden, 20; Ty’reck Demonte Hill, 20; and Yakemiean Johnson, 20, all of Lumberton, are each charged with obstruction of justice.
Four people were injured in this shooting.
In addition, the MBPD said 22-year-old Kemian Masonte’ Reese, of Greenwood, S.C., is charged with murder, unlawful carry and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Reese’s charges stem from the early-morning shooting on May 25 that resulted in the death of 24-year-old Cadric Elmore Jr.
All are set for a bond hearing Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.
