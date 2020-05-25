Police charge six in Sunday Ocean Blvd. shooting, one charged in deadly shooting Monday

By WMBF News Staff | May 25, 2020 at 6:09 PM EDT - Updated May 25 at 7:01 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities have released the names of the suspects charged in connection with a pair of shootings over the weekend on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.

According to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, the suspects charged in the shooting just after 12:30 a.m. on May 24 in the area of 12th Avenue North and North Ocean Boulevard are:

Sequion Johnson, 18, of Lumberton, is charged with four counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Darriante Tymaine Marriscell Parker, 19, of Lumberton, is charged with obstruction of justice and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Sincere Joshiano Johnson, 21; Kwashek Breeden, 20; Ty’reck Demonte Hill, 20; and Yakemiean Johnson, 20, all of Lumberton, are each charged with obstruction of justice.

Four people were injured in this shooting.

In addition, the MBPD said 22-year-old Kemian Masonte’ Reese, of Greenwood, S.C., is charged with murder, unlawful carry and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Reese’s charges stem from the early-morning shooting on May 25 that resulted in the death of 24-year-old Cadric Elmore Jr.

All are set for a bond hearing Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.

