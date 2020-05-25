‘People are acting like animals’: Tourists react to recent Myrtle Beach shootings

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Recent shootings along Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach are causing some tourists to rethink whether they’ll visit the city in the future.
The three shootings, all of which authorities have confirmed were gang related, have caused concerns to rise for tourists.
Ali Crowder, Hailey Rutherford and Riley Hash were visiting Myrtle Beach for Memorial Day weekend and their trip was almost immediately met with violence. The group of three friends visiting from Virginia were walking along Ocean Boulevard near 12th Avenue North when the shots rang out.
Six people have been placed in police custody in connection with the incident. Four people were shot.
The group of friends from Virginia witnessed the aftermath of the mayhem. However, that wasn’t the only shooting scene they would come across on their trip to the Grand Strand.
Early Sunday morning, a man was shot and killed at 15th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard, which is just a block away from where the friends were staying for the weekend.
"We were just walking down the street, and then next thing we know, all the cops were flying down here,” Crowder said. “We were just trying to walk back down to our hotel.”
The shootings made the trip a bit scary for Crowder and her friends.
“It's crazy down here,” Crowder said. “People are acting like animals."
O’brien Locklear and Chris Clark were also visiting Myrtle Beach for the Memorial Day weekend from Robeson County, N.C.
They heard the gunshot from the shooting on 15th Avenue South while they were relaxing on their hotel balcony.
"As far as like walking the strip at night or something, it doesn't feel safe,” Clark said. “People have families and stuff."
Chris Trovinger is visiting from Maryland. He said the recent shootings have made him rethink coming to Myrtle Beach in the future.
“Knowing that there's crimes here and all that stuff, it makes me less likely to come back if it's going to continue,” Trovinger said.
His girlfriend Kayla Locke said she would still like to come back to Myrtle Beach though.
Locklear and Clark agreed that if they decide to come back, they will likely avoid walking down Ocean Boulevard at night.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.