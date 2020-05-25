Investigator with Florence County Sheriff’s Office injured in boat explosion in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WMBF/WCSC) – A Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigator was among those injured in a boat explosion Sunday night in Charleston, officials said.
Florence County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Glen Kirby said one of the department’s investigators was in Charleston attending Sunday’s MAGA boat parade.
According to Live 5 News in Charleston, a boat exploded at the Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina Fuel Dock.
Kirby said the explosion blew the investigator off the boat and into the water, causing him to only suffer a dislocated shoulder.
Authorities said a total of three people were injured in the explosion.
