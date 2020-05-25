FIRST ALERT: More heavy rain set to arrive this week

FIRST ALERT: More heavy rain set to arrive this week
Another round of soaking rain likely (Source: WMBF)
By Robert Whitehurst | May 25, 2020 at 3:08 PM EDT - Updated May 25 at 3:08 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another round of disturbed weather arrives this week with the threat of heavy rain.

The clouds continue to filter-in Tuesday while rain chances remain low. We’ll likely see a few showers and storms develop later in the day with better rain chances into Wednesday.

Heavy rain and downpours begin to move in around sunrise Wednesday and likely increase in coverage through the day. It’s due to a storm system arriving from our south that will pump the tropical moisture in. That means the downpours will be efficient rainmakers with most spots approaching 1″ to 2″ through Thursday morning.

Another round of soaking rain likely
Another round of soaking rain likely (Source: WMBF)

While the severe weather threat is low, some gusty winds are likely Wednesday. Wind gusts could approach 30 mph at times, stronger when the heavy rain moves through.

Heavy rain likely late Wednesday
Heavy rain likely late Wednesday (Source: WMBF)

The heavy rain threat begins to exit Thursday but the afternoon storm chances continue. We’ll likely see scattered afternoon storms Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. We’ll turn muggy with heat indices begin climbing into the 90s.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.