FIRST ALERT: Increasing rain chances and cloud cover this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - There’s a cooler feel in the air as you’re headed out the door this morning. The humidity is slightly lower but not zero. Those temperatures today, should be nice for any beach/outdoor plans with readings a little bit cooler this afternoon.
Look for highs to reach the upper 70s this afternoon along the beaches and the low-mid 80s inland. While the humidity is still slightly around, we do see a little bit of relief thanks to the weak cold front that moved through over the weekend. We will hold onto the chance of a isolated/scattered shower today. Once again, the best chances will be northwest in the Pee Dee at 30%. Here along the beaches, it's just that 20% pop up shower/storm this afternoon.
Any sort of relief does not last long. Plenty of moisture works back into the region by Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing not only the humidity but the widespread rain chances back to the forecast.
An unsettled weather pattern will work back into the forecast for Tuesday night and through most of the work week. A low pressure that has an origin over the tropics will move up along the coast. This looks to not only be an efficient rain producer but also looks to bring those breezy onshore winds Tuesday night and into early Wednesday. Look for some of the heaviest rain to fall Tuesday night through Wednesday morning with that onshore flow.
Models like the ideal of the low-pressure continuing to bring showers through the region on Wednesday and Thursday. The key to the forecast will be understanding if that low pressure can sustain itself as it comes on land. While Thursday’s rain chance doesn’t look to be as heavy, we still will hold onto a 60% chance of rain with some lighter showers around the area. Those lighter showers and isolated storm chances would continue into the weekend until a cold front moved through this weekend.
