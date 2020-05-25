FIRST ALERT: Increasing rain chances and cloud cover this week

Look for highs to reach the upper 70s this afternoon along the beaches and the low-mid 80s inland. While the humidity is still slightly around, we do see a little bit of relief thanks to the weak cold front that moved through over the weekend. We will hold onto the chance of a isolated/scattered shower today. Once again, the best chances will be northwest in the Pee Dee at 30%. Here along the beaches, it's just that 20% pop up shower/storm this afternoon.