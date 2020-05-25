DHEC announces five new COVID-19 deaths, 90 new cases in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Monday 90 new cases of the novel coronavirus, and five additional deaths.
Four deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Chesterfield (1), Darlington (1), Florence (1), and Lexington (1) counties, and one death occurred in a middle-aged individual from Horry County.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 10,178 and those who have died to 440, officials said.
The number of new cases by county are listed below:
Aiken (5), Bamberg (1), Charleston (5), Chester (1), Chesterfield (1), Darlington (1), Dillon (1), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (1), Florence (4), Georgetown (9), Greenville (19), Hampton (1), Horry (1), Lee (6), Lexington (5), Marion (1), Marlboro (1), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (3), Richland (7), Spartanburg (5), Sumter (1), Williamsburg (5), York (4)
As of May 24, a total of 171,034 total tests have been conducted in the state by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs.
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
· Monitoring for symptoms
· Practicing social distancing
· Avoiding touching frequently touched items
· Regularly washing your hands
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
