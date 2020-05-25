Biker seriously injured in motorcycle crash in Aynor area, officials say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was injured in a single motorcycle crash Monday afternoon in the Aynor area.
According to information from Horry County Fire Rescue, the crash happened in the area of Highway 319 and Sawyer Road.
The biker was taken by ambulance to a nearby fire station before being transported by medical helicopter to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries, first responders said.
No one else was on the motorcycle at the time of the crash.
