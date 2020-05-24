Several people injured in shooting along Ocean Boulevard

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Several people were injured during a shooting along Ocean Boulevard.
Officers responded to a shots fired call around 12:30 Sunday morning near 12th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard, according to Corporal Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
Responding officers located several individuals injured.
Vest said it is still early in the investigation and details for release are limited.
The department asks anyone with information, photos, or video to come forward and contact police.
