Memorial Day weekend off to busy start in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - With hotels and attractions back open, Myrtle Beach is seeing one of its busiest Memorial Day weekends in some time.
With the soft opening phase of hotels over, initial estimates from Myrtle Beach Police show hotels either selling out this weekend or near capacity.
In addition, Gov. Henry McMaster’s order restricting visitors from placed deemed as “hot spots” of COVID-19 also no longer applies. While it’s good news for many tourists making their way to the Grand Strand, there are still some concerns.
“I’m still worried about the social distancing a little bit because I don’t know if the people here in Myrtle Beach are as serious about it because their numbers are so low,” said Chris Kucha, who’s visiting from Maryland with her husband.
Many locals also said they’re worried about the sudden influx of visitors this weekend, and some are even avoiding the beaches altogether.
Traffic was also backed up throughout Saturday along Ocean Boulevard and Kings Highway, as Myrtle Beach Police and South Carolina Highway Patrol were out to keep an eye on the roadways.
Plenty of motorcycles were also seen on the roads, even with events like Atlantic Beach Bikefest being postponed.
Last week’s shooting on Ocean Boulevard was also still on the minds of residents and visitors, but the Kuchas said they were happy to see South Carolina getting closer to normal.
“I will say that it’s nice to be able to come here to stay a little bit cautious and make the best of it,” said Chris Kucha.
