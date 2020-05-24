Marshwalk restaurant owners asking for public’s feedback on whether to hold July 4 fireworks show

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Restaurant owners along the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk are wrestling with whether or not to hold the annual July 4th fireworks show in light of the COVID-19 pandemic – and they want the public’s feedback.
Charlie Campbell, owner of the Dead Dog Saloon, said owners of the seven restaurants that comprise the Marshwalk Group – Bovines, Wahoo’s, Drunken Jacks, Creek Ratz, Dead Dog Saloon, The Claw House, and Wicked Tuna – will soon have to make that very decision.
According to a post on Campbell’s Facebook page, if they were to proceed, they would be fully permitted and “take every step available and then some,” while acknowledging that social distancing would be a challenge.
The July 4 fireworks extravaganza at the Inlet has attracted large crowds for years.
“SO, we put the question to our faithful, our locals and visitors from around the world. Should we, The Marshwalk Group present the summer of 2020 4th of July show and why, or should we cancel the show in light of the virus and why?” Campbell asked.
The survey was posted on Friday night. By Sunday afternoon, it had 157 comments and had been shared 48 times.
Campbell said the survey, in total, had over 1,000 responses. The sentiment, he added, is “running significantly towards holding the fireworks.”
“The survey results will not be the sole determining factor, but will certainly play a role,” Campbell said.
He added the group is holding a Zoom meeting on Tuesday with outside law enforcement, county officials and legal advisors. According to Campbell, they hope to come to a decision within the week.
