Local youth sports begin registration after governor’s order

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Gov. Henry McMaster’s latest order not only allowed attractions to open across South Carolina, it also allowed a way for recreational sports to resume in the state.
The governor’s order allows local officials to reopen athletic fields for youth sports practices on May 31, while seasons can begin as early as June 15.
State officials also offered a list of guidelines such as proper sanitation stations, signage to remind visitors of social distancing and turning off water fountains for public use.
In the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, several cities and counties are already making plans to pick seasons back up:
- The City of North Myrtle Beach is opening up registration for baseball and softball beginning May 25. The city said practices could begin as early as June 4, while staff working to implement health and safety guidelines.
- The City of Dillon Parks and Recreation Department said softball teams will begin practice June 1, while T-ball and coach pitch will start later in the month.
The City of Myrtle Beach said on Facebook it will have more information soon while starting up summer leagues is still in part of a three-phase plan in Conway.
Darlington County’s recreation department said it plans to have a decision on its season by May 26.
The City of Florence canceled its youth sports programs through the summer.
