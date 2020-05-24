LIST: Memorial Day events across the Grand Strand, Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Several cities and towns will take time Monday to honor those who have served our country. While some events can be attended in person, others are being held virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Here’s a list of what’s happening in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee:
- City of Myrtle Beach - The city will share a special pre-recorded video at 11 a.m. on its Facebook page. Officials have canceled plans for Military Appreciation Days, which includes its annual Memorial Day Ceremony at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
- Town of Surfside Beach - The town is hosting its Memorial Day service at 2 p.m. at Memorial Park on Surfside Drive. Officials say the public is invited to attend.
This list will be updated as more information becomes available.
