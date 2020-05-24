FIRST ALERT: Unsettled pattern continues into our next week.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Scattered showers and storms are expected to continue through the rest of this afternoon and into this evening across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
We’ve seen some pop-up showers and storms develop over the course of the past few hours across most of the Pee Dee, with a few isolated storms making their way to the beaches. We’ll gradually expect these to continue to dissipate as we head towards the rest of tonight.
Tomorrow, temperatures will be a bit cooler and more comfortable. Highs will top out in the upper 70s for the Grand Strand and low 80s for the Pee Dee. A few hit or miss showers are still possible as we head into the afternoon hours of our Memorial Day, but overall we’ll stay mostly dry.
Heading into the rest of next week continues to look unsettled. Multiple rounds of showers and storms are look possible. We’ll also expect the return of warming temperatures towards the second half of the work week.
