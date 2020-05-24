FIRST ALERT: Slightly cooler air in time for Memorial Day

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It's another warm day for those weekend plans. If you're headed out to the beach or even looking to just get out and enjoy some fresh air, you'll want to dress in that light clothing and make sure to apply the sunscreen!
We're waking up to temperatures in the 70s this morning and we're in store for a warm afternoon before a brief cool down arrives just in time for Memorial Day. Highs today will return back into the low-mid 80s along the beaches and the upper 80s to an isolated 90 degree reading or two inland.
An approaching cold front will bring a few more clouds and a couple of shower/storm chances today. Even at that, rain chances are at 30% for the Pee Dee and 20% for the Grand Strand. It's not going to be widespread by any means.
That cold front will keep the shower chances around overnight but still remain isolated. Temperatures will remain on the mild side along with a few more clouds than normal. As you wake up on Memorial Day, you'll notice a slightly comfortable feel to the air. While the humidity will not drop much, it will be a slight drop along with the afternoon temperatures. Highs for tomorrow will reach the upper 70s on the beaches and the lower 80s inland. We will hold onto a 20% chance of a shower or two along with a few more clouds.
Our forecast looks more summer-like for the rest of the week with rain chances each day this week at 20-30%. Highs will climb back into the 80s along with increasing humidity by Wednesday. Our next best rain chance arrives Friday at 40%. Even then, it's not a washout. Most of these rain chances will be geared toward those afternoon showers and storms.
