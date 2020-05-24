FIRST ALERT: Slightly cooler air in time for Memorial Day

That cold front will keep the shower chances around overnight but still remain isolated. Temperatures will remain on the mild side along with a few more clouds than normal. As you wake up on Memorial Day, you'll notice a slightly comfortable feel to the air. While the humidity will not drop much, it will be a slight drop along with the afternoon temperatures. Highs for tomorrow will reach the upper 70s on the beaches and the lower 80s inland. We will hold onto a 20% chance of a shower or two along with a few more clouds.