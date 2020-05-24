DHEC: Over 10,000 COVID-19 cases now in SC, 10 new deaths

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Environmental Control announced Sunday the state is now over 10,000 positive COVID-19 cases.
The agency said 209 new cases of the virus were confirmed in the past 24 hours, along with 10 additional deaths. The new cases bring the state’s total to 10,096.
Nine of the deaths were among elderly patients in Clarendon, Greenville, Kershaw, Lexington, Spartanburg, Sumter and Williamsburg counties.
A middle-aged patient in Greenville County also died. It brings the state’s death toll to 435 so far.
The number of new cases by county are listed below.
Aiken (5), Anderson (1), Beaufort (5), Charleston (9), Cherokee (2), Chester (5), Chesterfield (2), Clarendon (4), Colleton (5), Darlington (2), Dorchester (5), Florence (16), Georgetown (4), Greenville (54), Hampton (2), Horry (6), Jasper (1), Kershaw (1), Laurens (1), Lee (4), Lexington (6), Marion (1), Marlboro (2), Newberry (2), Oconee (4), Orangeburg (4), Pickens (6), Richland (14), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (21), Sumter (2), Williamsburg (5), York (6)
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
· Monitoring for symptoms
· Practicing social distancing
· Avoiding touching frequently touched items
· Regularly washing your hands
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
